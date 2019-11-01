Housefull 4 Box Office Day 8 Morning Occupancy: Weekend Mode Is On!

Housefull 4 Box Office: Akshay Kumar led Housefull 4 is showing no signs of slowing down and it’s quite obvious given almost zero competition at the ticket windows. Though Sunny Singh’s Ujda Chaman arrived today in the cinemas, it will barely affect the run of this comic caper.

After the completion of first week on an excellent note, Housefull 4 is entering week 2 on a good note as the morning occupancy for day 8 is in the range of 16-19%. It is comparatively better with yesterday’s 14-17% occupancy, but the collections will witness a fall owing to the fact that the new release Ujda Chaman has taken away the fair chunk of screens. Nonetheless, the movie has high chances of scoring another double-digit day.

Speaking about the collections so far, Housefull 4 is currently at the grand total of 141.31 crores after the end of 7 days theatrical run. It is eyeing to cross 150 crore mark by today itself.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 also features, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday and Johnny Lever, in the key roles.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde shared her happiness on H4 money minting ride at the box office. Speaking to IANS, she said, “Feels amazing when the film makes the money as it means that the audience has loved it and are coming to watch it. We made a mad and fun film and my heartfelt gratitude to the audience for appreciating it”.

