Natalia Reyes On Working With Arnold Schwarzenegger In Terminator: Dark Fate: “There’s A Lot Of Pressure On Me”

“Terminator: Dark Fate” is Colombian star Natalia Reyes’ first film in Hollywood. She says it was not easy for her to settle in a new territory because she had to learn a new language and shoot in new places.

“For me everything was new. It was my first time in Hollywood, and that too ‘Terminator‘. It’s a huge franchise. I could not even think of messing it up. There’s Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton in it. One can imagine the value of the film. So there’s a lot of pressure on me,” said Natalia.

“Also, English is not my language. We shot in Spain and Hungary, not in my country. I was exposed to a lot of new things while shooting the film. It was quite challenging and a different experience,” she added, while interacting with IANS and other media portals here.

Despite all the odds, Natalia, 32, feels “blessed to be a part of such huge franchise”.

In the latest instalment, she plays Dani, or Daniella, a young Mexican woman being hunted by a new Terminator, Rev-9. Her character is quite similar to Linda Hamilton’s character of Sarah Connor of the first two film of the series — “The Terminator” (1984) and “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (1991).

Talking about her character, Natalia said: “Sarah is reflected in Dani. In the film, Sarah actually teaches me how to survive and how to get stronger, and how to fight this crazy new machine. Apart from that, the character taught me the value of life and family in reality. That’s my biggest takeaway from this film.”

Directed by Tim Miller, “Terminator: Dark Fate” hits theatres on November 1. It is a sixth instalment in the sci-fi action thriller franchise.

