Shahid Kapoor starring in yet another remake of a Telegu film Jersey has left the fans waiting for more updates. Making it a good morning, the update today is that Shahid has begun the prep for the film in which he will be seen playing a cricketer.

Shahid has begun his cricket practice and a picture has also been released of him during the practice. According to Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the development said, “Shahid plays a cricketer in Jersey and the perfectionist he is, he has already started learning the ropes of playing a cricketer on-screen by regularly going for the cricket sessions. The film’s shoot starts in Chandigarh November end.”

Shahid Kapoor Begin Prep For Jersey Remake, Cricketer look Out
The picture that has come out has Shahid wearing the white cricket t-shirt and a bat in his hand. Talking about getting into the film Shahid said, “It took me some time to decide what to do next after ‘Kabir Singh‘. But the minute I saw ‘Jersey’, I knew I wanted it to be my next. It is a wonderfully inspiring and personal human journey that I connected with deeply. “

The film will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri who has also helmed the original which was a big success. Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju, the film is releasing on 28th August 2020

