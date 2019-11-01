Shahid Kapoor starring in yet another remake of a Telegu film Jersey has left the fans waiting for more updates. Making it a good morning, the update today is that Shahid has begun the prep for the film in which he will be seen playing a cricketer.

Shahid has begun his cricket practice and a picture has also been released of him during the practice. According to Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the development said, “Shahid plays a cricketer in Jersey and the perfectionist he is, he has already started learning the ropes of playing a cricketer on-screen by regularly going for the cricket sessions. The film’s shoot starts in Chandigarh November end.”

The picture that has come out has Shahid wearing the white cricket t-shirt and a bat in his hand. Talking about getting into the film Shahid said, “It took me some time to decide what to do next after ‘Kabir Singh‘. But the minute I saw ‘Jersey’, I knew I wanted it to be my next. It is a wonderfully inspiring and personal human journey that I connected with deeply. “

The film will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri who has also helmed the original which was a big success. Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju, the film is releasing on 28th August 2020

