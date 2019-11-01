Housefull 4 Box Office Day 7: Performs Superbly On Thursday; Has An Excellent First Week

Housefull 4 Box Office Day 7: Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 4 had an excellent first week as collections maintained superbly on Thursday as well. The film brought in 13 crores* more and that too when most of the country is now out of the holiday season. On Wednesday, the collections stood at 16.35 crores and now Thursday hasn’t fallen much.

In the process, the film has crossed 140 crores as the total stands at 141.17 crores*. This is a tremendous score for any film and here we are taking about Housefull 4 where most thought that it wouldn’t even reach this far as a lifetime score.

The manner in which this Akshay Kumar led film is currently going, it is bound to be his second highest grosser for sure as 2.0 (Hindi) number of 188 crores would certainly be crossed. However, it has to be seen if the reincarnation comedy actually manages to enter the 200 Crore Club as well and then in the process surpass Mission Mangal lifetime too.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

