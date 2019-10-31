ThrowbackThursday: NOT Aamir Khan But THIS Khan Was Supposed To Do Dangal First

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal is one of the highest grossing movies of Bollywood till date. The movie was based on a true story of Mahavir Singh Phogat who hails from Haryana and made his two daughters, Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat world wrestling champions. The movie stars Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra.

In today’s Bollywood trivia, we are going to tell you something which I’m sure most of the people don’t know. Dangal’s script was first written with Irrfan Khan in mind. However, after the script was ready, it was directly offered to Aamir Khan, hence it never reached Irrfan Khan at all. Aren’t y’all surprised!

Imagine, if there was no Aamir in Dangal, do you think Irrfan could have pulled it off? Tell us in the comments below.

