Throwback Thursday: When Akshay Kumar Axed Bollywood & Trade People For Creating Negativity Around Films

Latest Bollywood comedy film Housefull 4 has been received very warmly by the masses but a section of media and trade has thrown immense negativity around it. Even though the Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon & Riteish Deshmukh led film enjoyed good run at the Box Office in pre-Diwali period, there were people waiting for the film’s collections to drop. It’s just now that the film has followed a rock-steady trend in last few days and the public verdict is out, the negativity has started dropping.

Therefore, on today’s Throwback Thursday we remember a 10 year old interview of Akshay Kumar where he talks about the negativity his film Chandni Chowk To China received.

In the interview with trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Akshay Kumar says that it makes him very sad to know that there are people in industry who feel happy when a film of someone else fails. He says that he has heared that people throw parties and serve champagne when such instances happens. He takes the example of another release of that year New York and says that it’s a good thing that film worked but people text him that it’s a bad film. He calls such people foolish because they don’t know they are harming the industry on which they survive.

He also tells that he know who these 10-12 people are who always do negativity of films and requests them to stop it.

The interview may be 10 years old but it’s so relevant even in today’s times. Watch below:





Meanwhile, Housefull has earned 128.17 crores in 6 days and is likely to end first week near 140 crores mark.

In our Box Office Review earlier, Gautam Batra had stated, “Housefull 4 will be loved by the majority of the audience. Opening of the film won’t be great as it has released in Pre-Diwali period but in upcoming few days it will take full benefit of the festive period and will prove to be a Sure Shot Hit. Housefull 4 is another 200 crores grosser of Akshay Kumar and will emerge his highest grosser as well.”

