Housefull 4 Box Office Day 6: Stays Tremendous On Wednesday

Housefull 4 Box Office: Housefull 4 enjoyed tremendous collections on Wednesday as 16.35 crores came in. This is an unbelievable number as it was a normal day with regular ticket rates. Typically collections of even the best of the films take a dip post holidays and here it was coming off Diwali and ‘bhai dooj’. Still, there isn’t much of a fall when compared to 24.04 crores that the film had collected on Tuesday.

The Akshay Kumar led film has now collected 128.17 crores already and there is one more day still to go. The manner in which the film is going currently, it could well hit the 140 crores mark before the week is through.

The Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios film is now set to be a success and this is a remarkable turnaround if one looks at the kind of negativity that was floating around from certain sections of media on the day of release. Though that continued for the first couple of days, Diwali dhamaaka silenced many and now the biggest of detractors have come to an agreement that audiences have accepted the film in a big way.

This is a film which has defied all negativity and trolling, and how.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

