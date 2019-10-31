BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee’s Upcoming Potboiler To Be Titled As Sanki?

Shah Rukh Khan’s next has been rumoured more than any other project at present. Atlee has been finalized for his next and it’s said to be the commercial masala potboiler SRK fans are waiting for. After a lot of speculations ranging from a Rajkumar Hirani film to a Madhur Bhandarkar film, we’re just a few hours away to know what’s true and what’s not.

The news coming in is that Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s next has finally got its title. Title of Shah Rukh Khan’s name always creates curiosity since the initial stages of the film. During the time of Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Jab Harry Met Sejal, fans knew the plot of the film but not the title.

A source close to us informed, “The makers of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s next are very keen to title it as Sanki. Shah Rukh might be seen playing the role of a hothead hero and that’s why the title. The team might announce the same on the occasion of Shah Rukh’s birthday.”

Recently, while talking about the film, Harish Shankar had said, “More than writer-director, I’m waiting for this as a fan. The news is coming out, I don’t know how immediately this will happen. Atlee sir is going to direct King Khan, SRK. Being a huge fan of SRK, I’m waiting for this combo so that I can also come to that function and see SRK. I’m a huge fan of King Khan. All the best for all your ventures.”

On the other hand, Atlee’s Bigil is having a tremendous run at the box office. Vijay is known as Thalapathy to Tamil fans and the film continues his winning streak at the box-office. Incidentally, this is his third release with Atlee after Theri and Mersal. With both earlier films emerging blockbusters, Vijay fans hope Bigil will repeat the box-office feat.

