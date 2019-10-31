Hrithik Roshan Is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Haji Mastan For Alia Bhatt Starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Hrithik Roshan is still basking high in the success of Siddharth Anand’s WAR alongside Tiger Shroff. And now, it is being speculated that Hrithik is all set to collaborate with acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has just announced two magnum opus projects Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt and Baiju Bawra whose cast is yet not revealed.

Post the release of both the project’s speculations of different actors started doing the rounds on social media. Ajay Devgn was one of them, who was approached to play a prominent role opposite Alia in Gangubai Kathiawadi. But now, according to new reports by Filmfare, WAR actor Hrithik Roshan has been approached to play the character of the don Haji Mastan in the film. Hrithik has yet not given his nod for the project but if at all this happens, this will be the first time Hrithik and SLB will be collaborating for a project.

The film is based on one of the chapters of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Kamathipura. Alia Bhatt’s character in the film of Gangubai, is that of a prominent brothel owner in India during the late 70’s and early 80’s and was also the only woman in the business to own a Bentley.

While we are super excited to see Hrithik play the role of the suave gangster Haji Mastan, it will definitely be interesting to see the camaraderie between Alia and Hrithik, who are both very powerful actors.

