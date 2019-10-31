Deepika Padukone Becomes Booker For Ranveer Singh As The Wedding Season Kicks In!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s banter on social media is something that is unmissable, and their most recent social media banter has won our hearts again and we just can’t stop laughing about it. Even fans of Ranveer Singh just can’t keep calm after reading Deepika Padukone’s comment on his latest post.

On Wednesday night, the Baijrao Mastani actor shared a drool-worthy picture of himself flaunting a clean-shaven look and impressed the fans with his suave style in a navy blue sherwani and Ranveer captioned the image that read, “Shaadi Season is here! Entertainer for Hire. Available for events, wedding, budday party, mundane.”

But along from Ranveer’s look, it was Deepika’s comment on Ranveer’s post that caught our attention. Responding to Ranveer’s post, Deepika commented, “contact @deepikapadukone for booking! @ranveersingh.” A host of other celebrities too commented on Ranveer’s pictures.

While Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Baba u are so cheap it’s expensive”, Ekta said, ‘Need dulha! Who is ur manager ! Will contact.’ Celebrated actor Anupam Kher wrote, “Is photo mein jo expression hai usse dekh ke jo aapko bulayega usme wakai guts honge.”

Check out the couples banter here:

On the professional front, Ranveer will next be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in Kabir Khan’s sport drama ’83, and has Karan Johar’s Takht in the pipeline. Deepika meanwhile will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Chhapaak is set to release on the 1st of January 2020.

