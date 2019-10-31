Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Looks As Handsome As His Father In This Latest Pic

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is currently at the University of Colorado Boulder in the United States. A picture of Aryan Khan along with his group of friends is going viral on the internet.

In the pic, Aryan Khan is sporting a grey tee and black pants which he teamed up with a maroon jacket. He looks handsome just like his superstar dad. While Aryan has a straight face in this pic, his friends are all smiles and making funny faces.

Check out the picture below:

This year, Aryan Khan had lent his voice for The Lion King’s Hindi version for the character Simba. Shah Rukh Khan had dubbed for Simba’s father Mufasa’s character. The audience was mind blown with the similarity in the voices of the father-son.

Recently, SRK’s interview with David Letterman started streaming on Netflix. On the show, Khan revealed that Aryan Khan doesn’t want to be an actor. The actor said that Aryan thinks he can’t act and even he believes the same.

SRK added, “His issue was, which I think is very very practical and honest, every time I will be compared to you. So if I do well it will not be because I got skilled at this but it will be like, obviously he is the son so he will do well. It’s in the genes.”

He also added, “And if I don’t do well it will always be like ‘my God look at him. what his father did and what is he doing. So he says I don’t want to be in this position.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!