Shraddha Kapoor Has A ‘Yaaron’ Moment As She Reunites With Her Original Chhichhore Gang

There is no pleasure, like the peculiar pleasure of spending quality time with childhood friends. After basking subsequent successes of Saaho and Chhichore, Shraddha Kapoor decided to lay back a little and spend time with her childhood friends.

The actress shared a post on her social media with the caption, “Juhu gang since the late ‘80’s 👶🍼🧸🏝🥰” and we adore how cute they look together.

Shraddha’s social media shows how amazing this festival has been for her, she kickstarted it by her sharing gorgeous pictures of herself in her Mom’s saree, then celebrating the occasion of Bhai-Dooj with brothers Siddhant Kapoor and Priyank Sharma and followed by a party for the team of Chhichhore hosted by Nitesh Tiwari.

Talking about how versatile the actress is, we can see Shraddha Kapoor having future films like Street Dancer which is a dance franchise and Baaghi 3 which is filled with a lot of action.

Shraddha Kapoor has kickstarted shooting for her upcoming film ‘Baaghi 3‘. The actress posted some pictures from the sets of the film earlier which have just increased the excitement levels of the fans.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!