Here’s Lauren Gottlieb’s Skincare Guide To A Beautiful Skin

Actress and dancing diva Lauren Gottlieb’s dancing skills are beyond perfection. She is one of the fittest celebrities in B-Town. She came into limelight after winning American reality show, So You Think You Can Dance. She made her debut with Prabhu Dheva’s first Indian 3D dance film, ABCD which was directed and choreographed by Remo D’Souza.

Her flawless skin often makes us wonder as to what she eats and how does she maintain to glow so naturally all the time. Well, it’s nothing really expensive like what you’re thinking but some very basic things.

She starts her day with lemon in regular water as it detoxifies all the toxins from your body and makes it healthy-looking. She then washes her face with Kiehl’s Blue Herbal Gel Cleanser with lukewarm water and apply sunscreen after that. Sunscreen is the most important part of her lifestyle and she recommends to everyone without a fail.

Her rigorous shooting schedule and makeup doesn’t affect her skin really as she keeps herself hydrated and workouts regularly. In the night, she always removes her makeup before going to bed and apply a green face mask for 15-20 minutes. She reveals that it leaves your skin hydrated and fresh.

She also revealed that sleep plays an important role in keeping your skin healthy and one must take 7 hours of sleep. Although, a smile is the best thing a girl can wear and she swears by it!

