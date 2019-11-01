CONFIRMED: Shah Rukh Khan To Share Screen Space With Ranbir Kapoor In Brahmastra

Yes, you read that right. It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s special appearance in Brahmastra. Months ago when Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan’s multi-million project was clashing with Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 on Christmas 2019, everyone predicted that one of the two movies will avert.

Ayan Mukerji, while announcing the postponement, told, “I really hope that we make up for the delay,” and with the news of Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in the film, everything is forgiven. Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and we all still remember the result. Shah owned each and every second of that frame.

Now, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Shah Rukh Khan has an extensive cameo in Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra. It’s not a blink & miss cameo but a proper role that pushes Ranbir’s character to become the hero. Director Ayan Mukerji has specifically written this role for Shah.

By the year-end, Shah Rukh Khan will shoot his portions for the film. When Ayan, earlier this year, said “I believe that the extra time going into making the movie is essential to achieve the dream of ‘Brahmastra,” we all now believe he was talking about the dream of casting Shah Rukh Khan in his film.

The movie will be the first of a trilogy being produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It’s a passion project for Mukerji, who began working on the ‘dream’ in 2011. “That dream is about creating a movie that offers our country something that is really new and amazing and next level. In terms of story, characters, and emotions, but also in terms of visual effects. It has been a long road trying to achieve this vision,” he wrote.

“I believe that the extra time going into making the movie is essential to achieve the dream of ‘Brahmastra’, and I really hope that we make up for the delay by giving our movie-loving country something they can love and feel proud of,” he concluded.

