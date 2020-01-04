Good Newwz Box Office: Surpasses Stree, M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story & Akshay Kumar’s 3 Movies!

Good Newwz Box Office: What a gala time Akshay Kumar and his fans are having! The 52-year-old actor has delivered his 4th back-to-back success of 2019 with Good Newwz, which is very much in a race of 200 crore club. The movie also features commendable performances of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

After the completion of 8 days theatrical run, Good Newwz has accumulated a total of 136 crores in India. In the due course, the movie has surpassed the lifetime collection of Akshay Kumar’s Airlift (129 crores), Rowdy Rathore (131 crores), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (133.60 crores) and Stree (129.67 crores), M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story (133.04 crores) in Koimoi’s All Time Grossers’ list (Top 100 Bollywood Box Office Grossers).

Check out the complete list below:

The movie is expected to cross at least 10-11 films today in the list including Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2, Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy and others.

Meanwhile, the Raj Mehta directorial earned $6.42 million (Rs 45.58 crore) in the first week across international markets. It was distributed overseas by Zee Studios International. It released in the last week of December, 2019.

Commenting on the opening week numbers, Vibha Chopra, Head of Global Syndication and International Film Distribution, Zee Entertainment, said: “The film is ruling the box-office since its release, it stands at #2 in UAE, #3 in Germany, #4 in New Zealand, #7 in Canada & Australia and at #9 in UK. It has turned out to be Akshay Kumar’s biggest opener in territories like North America, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Germany and has crossed the lifetime business of his previous films like ‘Kesari’, ‘Gold’, ‘Padman’, ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Jolly LLB 2’ and ‘Rustom’.”

