Dabangg 3 Box Office: Crosses The Lifetime Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale & Prabhas’ Saaho

Dabangg 3 Box Office: Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 has clearly not lived up to the expectations that were set before its release. Backed by franchise factor and superstar’s stature, the film is struggling at the ticket windows. Nonetheless, it has managed to beat the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale and Prabhas’ Saaho in Koimoi’s All Time Grossers list (Bollywood Box Office Grossers).

After the end of the third weekend, Dabanng 3 has accumulated collections of 150 crores in India and by touching the mark, the makers have something to cheer for. Also, it has gone past the total of Dilwale (148 crores) and Saaho (Hindi- 149 crores) in All Time Grossers list.

Before it wraps up its lifetime run, Dabangg 3 is expected to cross Chhichhore, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Kesari and Total Dhamaal. Furthermore, it will be interesting to see if Salman Khan’s prequel manages to surpass Dabangg 2 (158 crores), owing to the release of Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior this week.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 released on 20th December 2019. It also features Kichcha Sudeep, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar, in key roles.

Meanwhile, the film has been trimmed by almost nine minutes as the film was criticised for being too long with a duration of over two hours.

The film reportedly has too many songs and was criticised majorly because it served as a hindrance in the narrative.

According to bollywoodhungama.com, the producers of “Dabangg 3” decided to shorten the film by nine minutes from the second day of its release. Theatres were instructed to play the revised version with immediate effect.

