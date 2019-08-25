Mission Mangal Box Office: Takes A Big ‘Chalaang’ On 2nd Saturday To Beat Super 30 & THIS Shah Rukh Khan Starrer

Mission Mangal ended the first extended week at the box office on a very good note, as the collections jumped on Thursday. The fantastic trend continued on 2nd Friday and then even on Saturday as the film showed an amazing jump especially on Saturday.

The Akshay Kumar & Vidya Balan led film earned 13.32 crores on Second Saturday which was a huge jump compared to 7.83 crores Second Friday which itself was better compared to the previous day. The 10 day total business of the film is 149.31 crores and it’s just a few lakhs away from hitting the 150 crores mark now.

The film has broken some new lifetime records of films like Badhaai Ho (136.80 crores), Raees (137.51 crores), Judwaa 2 (138 crores), Gully Boy (139.38 crores), Singham Returns (141 crores), Thugs Of Hindostan (145.29 crores), Super 30 (146.10 crores) & Dilwale (148 crores) to become 28th highest Bollywood grosser of All Time and also 6th highest grosser of 2019.



The next targets of the film are Tanu Weds Manu Returns (152 crores), Kesari (153 crores), Total Dhamaal (154.30 crores), Dabangg 2 (158.50 crores) & Baaghi 2 (165 crores) and they will be crossed today.

Mission Mangal also starring Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen & Sharman Joshi released worldwide on August 15. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is on the way to be first 200 crores grosser of Akshay Kumar.

