Mission Mangal Box Office: Takes A Big ‘Chalaang’ On 2nd Saturday To Beat Super 30 & THIS Shah Rukh Khan Starrer

Mission Mangal ended the first extended week at the box office on a very good note, as the collections jumped on Thursday. The fantastic trend continued on 2nd Friday and then even on Saturday as the film showed an amazing jump especially on Saturday.

The Akshay Kumar & Vidya Balan led film earned 13.32 crores on Second Saturday which was a huge jump compared to 7.83 crores Second Friday which itself was better compared to the previous day. The 10 day total business of the film is 149.31 crores and it’s just a few lakhs away from hitting the 150 crores mark now.

The film has broken some new lifetime records of films like Badhaai Ho (136.80 crores), Raees (137.51 crores), Judwaa 2 (138 crores), Gully Boy (139.38 crores), Singham Returns (141 crores), Thugs Of Hindostan (145.29 crores), Super 30 (146.10 crores) & Dilwale (148 crores) to become 28th highest Bollywood grosser of All Time and also 6th highest grosser of 2019.

Film ( since 2012)YearCollection
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion2017511.30
Dangal2016387.39
Sanju2018341.22
PK2014339.50
Tiger Zinda hai2017339.16
Bajrangi Bhaijaan2015320.34
Sultan2016300.45
Padmaavat2018300.26
Dhoom 32013280.25
Kabir Singh2019278.24
Uri: The Surgical Strike2019244.06
Krissh 32013240.50
Simmba2018
240.22
Kick 2014
233.00
Chennai Express2013
226.70
Bharat2019
209.36
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo2015207.40
Golmaal Again2017
205.72
Happy New Year2014
205.00
Ek Tha Tiger 2012
198.00
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani2013190.03
2.02018188.00
Bajirao Mastani2015
184.00
Bang Bang2014
181.03
Race 32018
169.00
Baaghi 22018
165.00
Dabangg 22012
158.50
Total Dhamaal2019
154.30
Kesari2019
153.00
Tanu Weds Manu Returns2015
152.00
Mission Mangal2019
149.31*
Dilwale 2015
148.00
Super 302019
146.10
Thugs Of Hindostan2018
145.29
Singham Returns2014
141.00
Gully Boy2019
139.38
Judwaa 22017
138.00
Raees2017
137.51
Badhaai Ho2018
136.80
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha2017
133.60
M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story2016
133.04
Rowdy Rathore2012
131.00
Stree2018
129.67
Airlift 2016
129.00
Rustom2016
127.49
Kaabil2017
126.58
Raazi2018
123.17
Agneepath2012
123.05
Tubelight2017
121.25
Jab Tak Hai Jaan2012
120.65
Baahubali: The Beginning2015
120.00
Barfi!2012120.00
Jolly LLB 22017
117.00
Badrinath Ki Dulhania2017
116.60
Housefull 22012
114.00
Holiday2014
112.65
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil2016
112.50
Jai Ho2014
111.00
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela2013
110.00
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety2018
108.71
Housefull 32016
107.70
Gold2018
107.37
ABCD 22015
107.00
Ek Villain2014
105.50
Son Of Sardaar2012
105.03
2 States2014
104.00
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag2013
103.50
Grand Masti2013
102.50
De De Pyaar De2019
102.40
Bol Bachchan2012
102.00
Race 22013
102.00
Raid2018

101.54
Shivaay2016
100.35
Zero2018
97.50
Welcome back2015
97.00
Baby2015
95.50
Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi2019
94.92
Luka Chuppi2019
94.15
Talaash2012
93.00
Singh Is Bliing2015
90.25
Satyameva Jayate2018
89.05
Badla2019
88.02
Gabbar Is Back2015
86.00
Aashiqui 22013
85.40
Fan2016
85.00
Veere Di Wedding2018
83.00
Brothers2015
82.47
OMG Oh My God!2012
81.50
Fukrey Returns2017
80.13
Kalank2019
80.00

Piku2015
79.92
Sui Dhaaga2018
79.02
PadMan2018
78.95
Baadshaho2017
78.02
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania2014
78.00
Dil Dhadakne Do2015
76.88
Batla House2019
76.57*
Gunday2014
76.55
Drishyam2015
76.16
Cocktail2012
76.00

The next targets of the film are Tanu Weds Manu Returns (152 crores), Kesari (153 crores), Total Dhamaal (154.30 crores), Dabangg 2 (158.50 crores) & Baaghi 2 (165 crores) and they will be crossed today.

Mission Mangal also starring Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen & Sharman Joshi released worldwide on August 15. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is on the way to be first 200 crores grosser of Akshay Kumar.

