Kevin Smith Along With Netflix Has A Big Surprise In Store For He-Man Lovers, Get Ready!

Behold 80’s kids! (who aren’t kids anymore) If you still remember He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Kevin Smith along with Netflix is all set to treat you and your kids.

The filmmaker made a big announcement at the at Power-Con in Anaheim that he will be reviving He-Man for all the fans and a new anime-series titled Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be soon streaming on Netflix.

Get ready for Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an animated @netflix show from @ThatKevinSmith that will pick up where the 80s show left off! #MOTU pic.twitter.com/enQyRjGDjs — Masters of the Universe (@MastersOfficial) August 18, 2019

Even Netflix tweeted, “The war for Eternia begins again! Superstar director Kevin Smith continues the original series’ story right where it left off in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a new series telling the epic tale of what may be He-Man and Skeletor’s final battle.”

Reportedly, the show will be about the unresolved storylines of the classic ’80s era and will pick up many of the characters’ journeys where they left off decades ago.

According to Hollywood reporter, Smith said in a statement, “I’m Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe. In Revelation, we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! … This is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!”

Now that will be a fun ride for everyone. Isn’t it?

The series will be produced by Mattel Television, with Rob David, vp at Mattel TV while the author of He-Man: The Eternity War will be joining as an executive producer.

