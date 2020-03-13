Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff Starrer Debuts In Koimoi’s Top Hindi Grossers Of All Time, Surpasses These 4 Films

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 has struggled enough with the Coronavirus outbreak in India. But thanks to the franchise value, genre, holi benefit and the stardom of Tiger, the film managed to score a decent first week of itself.

Baaghi 3 sustained quite decently in the first 6 days but on the 7th day, the film saw a major drop due to the increase in the intensity of the outbreak. As the film collected 5.70 crores on Thursday, the first week ended on a total of 90.67 crores.

While the film is close to making an entry in the 100 crores club, it has entered in the Koimoi’s Top Hindi grossers of All Time by crossing Pati Patni Aur Woh (86.77 crores), Badla (88.02 crores), Satyameva Jayate (89.05 crores) & Singh Is Bliing (90.25 crores). Right now the film stands as 97th highest Hindi grosser and is going to challenge Talaash (93 crores), Luka Chuppi (94.15 crores), Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi (94.92 crores), Baby (95.50 crores), Welcome Back (97 crores) and more films next.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Vijay Varma.

Meanwhile, Ahmed is happy with the response to Baaghi 3 and hinted about Baaghi 4 in the making.

“People loving my work is the most important thing. We were expecting this because even Baaghi 2 was taken very well by the audience. So I had an intuition that people will accept Baaghi 3,” the filmmaker told IANS.

When asked about Baaghi 4, he said, “The owner of the film is Sajid Nadiadwala. If he decides that we should go ahead with Baaghi 4, we will do it. But we will keep the franchise alive definitely.”

