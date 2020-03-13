Angrezi Medium Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Irrfan Khan Starrer Faces Coronavirus’ Wrath

Angrezi Medium Box Office: Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal & Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Angrezi Medium has been severely hit by the coronavirus outbreak. As the film released today, it was expected to take a much better start compared to the previous one. But due to the Coronavirus outbreak getting intense with each passing day and theaters being shut down in Delhi, Jammu & Kerala, the film has taken a low start.

According to the morning box office reports, this Irrfan Khan comeback film has recorded 10% or little more occupancies on an average. The morning occupancy like this for a small film like AM is not bad but it could’ve been better if the current situation was not bad.

Angrezi Medium targets multiplex audiences mostly and hence it’s likely to take a jump from evening onwards. But the jump won’t be of the kind which previous multiplex oriented films got.

All in all, Angrezi Medium will need a very strong word of mouth to sustain on low levels until the situation is in control. Once the situation gets normal, the film may show some strength.

Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that the makers are really enthused by the good box office draw that their Hindi Medium, saw in China that they are even considering releasing Angrezi Medium in the country in a few months’ time.

“Hindi Medium released in China and was a hit. Angrezi Medium too, will find its way there in a few months. I was in the country four weeks after the first film opened on April 4, 2018, dining at a private room in one of the restaurants when one of the waitresses, having heard that the producer of ‘Hindi Medium’ was there, came running to tell me she’d seen the film with her young daughter and it had really connected with her. That set me thinking,” claimed series producer Dinesh Vijan, while speaking to the tabloid Mumbai Mirror.

