Good Newwz Box Office: Surpasses Bajirao Mastani In 16 Days

After collecting 2.07 crores on 3rd Friday, Good Newwz jumped by 50% on Saturday and collected 3.06 crores.

Good Newwz Box Office: The Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani & Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good Newwz entered 3rd week on a good note. The film faced heavy competition from new releases Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior & Chhapaak but still maintained the numbers well.

After collecting 2.07 crores on 3rd Friday, Good Newwz jumped by 50% on Saturday and collected 3.06 crores. The 16 day total of the film is 186.49 and the film will comfortably cross 190 crores mark today.

Meanwhile, Good Newwz has surpassed the lifetime total of 2015 period film Bajirao Mastani starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra. Bajirao Mastani collected 184 crores back in 2015 and Good Newwz has surpassed this total in 16 days only.

The next targets of the film are 2.0 (188 crores), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (190.03 crores), Ek Tha Tiger (198 crores) & Mission Mangal (200.16 crores) which can be crossed before the film ends its run at the Box Office.

Good Newwz has also made a mark worldwide. In coming days, the film may cross the 300 crores mark worldwide and that’ll be quite an accomplishment for Akshay Kumar whose only Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has done this before.

Meanwhile, Raj Mehta who made his directorial debut with Good Newwz says he has got everything that he wished for.

“It is a dream that I am living. My first film crossed Rs 100 crore and I have got everything that I wanted. The cast, the production – everything was so on point for a debutant like me, and on top of it there is the people’s live. It is a lighthearted film and people are enjoying it. For me, that is the success,” Mehta told IANS.

Good Newwz released on December 27 and the story of the film revolves around two couples very different socio-cultural backgrounds, who meet at an in-vitro fertilisation clinic and how a comedy of errors follows.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!