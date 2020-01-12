Good Newwz Box Office: Surpasses Bajirao Mastani In 16 Days

Good Newwz Box Office: The Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani & Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good Newwz entered 3rd week on a good note. The film faced heavy competition from new releases Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior & Chhapaak but still maintained the numbers well.

After collecting 2.07 crores on 3rd Friday, Good Newwz jumped by 50% on Saturday and collected 3.06 crores. The 16 day total of the film is 186.49 and the film will comfortably cross 190 crores mark today.

Good Newwz Box Office: The Film Surpasses Bajirao Mastani In 16 Days
Meanwhile, Good Newwz has surpassed the lifetime total of 2015 period film Bajirao Mastani starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra. Bajirao Mastani collected 184 crores back in 2015 and Good Newwz has surpassed this total in 16 days only.

The next targets of the film are 2.0 (188 crores), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (190.03 crores), Ek Tha Tiger (198 crores) & Mission Mangal (200.16 crores) which can be crossed before the film ends its run at the Box Office.

Film ( since 2012)YearCollection
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi)2017511.30
Dangal2016387.39
Sanju2018341.22
PK2014339.50
Tiger Zinda hai2017339.16
Bajrangi Bhaijaan2015320.34
War2019318.00
Sultan2016300.45
Padmaavat2018300.26
Dhoom 32013280.25
Kabir Singh2019278.24
Uri: The Surgical Strike2019244.06
Krissh 32013240.50
Simmba2018
240.22
Kick 2014
233.00
Chennai Express2013
226.70
Bharat2019
209.36
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo2015207.40
Housefull 42019206.00
Golmaal Again2017
205.72
Happy New Year2014
205.00
3 Idiots2009
202.00
Mission Mangal2019
200.16
Ek Tha Tiger 2012
198.00
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani2013190.03
2.0 (Hindi)2018188.00
Good Newwz2019186.49*
Bajirao Mastani2015
184.00
Bang Bang2014
181.03
Race 32018
169.00
Baaghi 22018
165.00
Dabangg 22012
158.50
Total Dhamaal2019
154.30
Kesari2019
153.00
Tanu Weds Manu Returns2015
152.00
Chhichhore2019
150.36
Dabangg 3 2019150.00*
Saaho2019149.00
Dilwale 2015
148.00
Super 302019
146.10
Thugs Of Hindostan2018
145.29
Bodyguard2011
142.00
Singham Returns2014
141.00
Dream Girl2019139.70
Gully Boy2019
139.38
Dabangg2010
139.00
Judwaa 22017
138.00
Raees2017
137.51
Badhaai Ho2018
136.80
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha2017
133.60
M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story2016
133.04
Rowdy Rathore2012
131.00
Stree2018
129.67
Airlift 2016
129.00
Rustom2016
127.49
Kaabil2017
126.58
Raazi2018
123.17
Agneepath2012
123.05
Tubelight2017
121.25
Jab Tak Hai Jaan2012
120.65
Baahubali: The Beginning2015
120.00
Barfi!2012120.00
Ready2011
120.00
Ra.One2011118.00
Jolly LLB 22017
117.00
Badrinath Ki Dulhania2017
116.60
Bala2019116.38
Housefull 22012
114.00
Ghajini2008
114.00
Holiday2014
112.65
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil2016
112.50
Jai Ho2014
111.00
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela2013
110.00
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety2018
108.71
Housefull 32016
107.70
Gold2018
107.37
ABCD 22015
107.00
Ek Villain2014
105.50
Son Of Sardaar2012
105.03
2 States2014
104.00
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag2013
103.50
Grand Masti2013
102.50
De De Pyaar De2019
102.40
Bol Bachchan2012
102.00
Race 22013
102.00
Raid2018

101.54
Shivaay2016
100.35
Don 22011100.00
Zero2018
97.50
Batla House2019
97.18
Welcome back2015
97.00
Baby2015
95.50
Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi2019
94.92
Luka Chuppi2019
94.15
Talaash2012
93.00
Singh Is Bliing2015
90.25
Satyameva Jayate2018
89.05
Badla2019
88.02
Pati Patni Aur Woh2019
86.77
Gabbar Is Back2015
86.00

Good Newwz has also made a mark worldwide. In coming days, the film may cross the 300 crores mark worldwide and that’ll be quite an accomplishment for Akshay Kumar whose only Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has done this before.

Meanwhile, Raj Mehta who made his directorial debut with Good Newwz says he has got everything that he wished for.

“It is a dream that I am living. My first film crossed Rs 100 crore and I have got everything that I wanted. The cast, the production – everything was so on point for a debutant like me, and on top of it there is the people’s live. It is a lighthearted film and people are enjoying it. For me, that is the success,” Mehta told IANS.

Good Newwz released on December 27 and the story of the film revolves around two couples very different socio-cultural backgrounds, who meet at an in-vitro fertilisation clinic and how a comedy of errors follows.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

