JNU Violence: Anubhav Sinha Questions Ajay Devgn’s Stance: “You Done Waiting?”

JNU Violence: Ajay Devgn is happy with all the positive response to his latest release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film clashed with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, which in terms of numbers, is lagging behind. DP has received a lot of flak for her JNU visit last week. The actress didn’t say a word on the JNU violence, but by attending the protest, she chose her side. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn said that he will wait to speak on his until the proper facts are out.

Recently, the Tanhaji actor took to his Twitter & shared, “I have always maintained that we should wait for proper facts to emerge. I appeal to everyone- let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly #JNUViolence.”

After his tweet, Anubhav Sinha hit back at him and questioned if he is done waiting or not. Sinha wrote, “Exactly!!!! I am still waiting. You done waiting????”

Read the tweet below:

Exactly!!!! I am still waiting. You done waiting???? https://t.co/nKZAdNXKRP — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) January 10, 2020

Ajay Devgn hasn’t responded to Anubhav Sinha’s tweet yet.

Meanwhile, the whole JNU-Deepika thing has led to a Twitter war between her film and Tanhaji. A lot of people have boycotted Chhapaak and urged others to watch Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior instead of the Meghna Gulzar directorial.

Coming to the reviews, Tanhaji and Chhapaak have received a good response from the critics. The topics are totally different and both the lead stars have received immense appreciation for their respective performances.

