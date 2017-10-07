Judwaa 2 with the total collections of 102.33 crores in 8 days is now Varun Dhawan’s 4th film in the 100 crore club. The first 3 being Dilwale [148 crores], Badrinath Ki Dulhania [116.60 crores] & ABCD 2 [107 crores].

As we all know Varun Dhawan holds the position of being the only actor who has given 9 back to back hits since his debut. He now also has crossed Ranbir Kapoor in the Power Index list of KoiMoi.

With Judwaa 2 entering the 100 crore club he has gained 100 points to level up his score to 400 crossing Ranbir’s score of 300. He now holds the 7th position in the star ranking list next to 3 Khans, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan.

With the pace this lad is going, the time is not far too see him in top 5. He definitely is a winning horse in the long race.

Trending :

“In a year when much-anticipated films are not doing well at the box office, actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti, Bhumi are making differences. So far, Bhumi has acted in three films — Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and all of them are hits,” Varun said.

Admitting that he is popular on social media, which he enjoys a lot, the Main Tera Hero actor said: “There is a little hypocrisy there. When I meet people at the public events or put out trailer or videos on social media, I get a response from thousands of people. Are they all going to the theatre? Does the love I get from social media gets translated at the box office?”

“Not all the time. But a real star is who gets that at the theatre and have a steady fan-follower for years, like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan,” he added