Gully Boy Box Office (Worldwide): With 200 Crores+, Ranveer Singh Surpasses This Akshay Kumar Film!

The year has started on a bang for Bollywood with some huge money spinners in a kitty, within two months. Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy has continued the winning streak started by Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Uri: The Surgical Strike. Not only in India, but the musical drama featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is receiving a thunderous response in overseas too. In fact, the movie has managed to surpass Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2, with its worldwide collection.

On second Monday, Gully Boy added another 2.45 crores taking its total to 120.80 crores nett and 142.54 crores gross, in India. While it has raked another 60 crores gross overseas. The movie now stands at the grand total of 202.54 crores gross in its worldwide collections. Given its niche genre, the musical drama has surprisingly hit the double century in mere 12 days.

With crores, Gully Boy has managed to surpass Akshay Kumar’s biggie, Jolly LLB 2 (200.64 crores) and looking forward to overtaking Badrinath Ki Dulhania (206.95 crores), Kaabil (209.50 crores) and Hichki (210.81 crores), within its second week.

“Azadi… azadi”. The constant chanting in a Gully Boy song is reminiscent of either the demand for’azadi’ in Kashmir or of former JNU Union president Kanhaiya Kumar’s use of the alleged anti-national ‘azadi’ slogan. The song’s composer Dub Sharma says people are open to interpret the song the way they want to, but the real context will be known in the movie.

Whether it is 1947 or 2019, the word ‘azadi’, which translates to freedom, has connotations that keep changing from place to place, situation to situation and person to person.

