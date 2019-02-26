“When It Comes To Being Loyal, Himansh Kohli’s The Best,” Neha Kakkar SLAMS Backlashers!

It wouldn’t be wrong to say you’re an open book once you become a public figure. But in terms of singer Neha Kakkar, she herself let her private life out in open after break up with long-time boyfriend Himansh Kohli. As expected, fans backlashed Kohli and now the actress is stepping in to rescue!

Actually, back in December when the duo allegedly broke up, Neha put a series on emotionals posts on her Instagram story and it went viral within a short span of time. Soon after, all her fans and viewers started bashing actor Himansh for ‘betraying’ the beauty.

Check out her stories here:

Now, Neha has stepped into the situation and slammed the netizens and media for spreading “fake news”. She took to her twitter handle to write, “I read some article online which was Fake & Disturbing. Yes I said I’m hurt but I NEVER said I got betrayed. When it comes to being Loyal, He’s The Best! So plz Stop blaming him & putting Wrong Allegations. We just can’t spoil anybody’s reputation without even knowing the facts!”

I read some article online which was Fake & Disturbing. Yes I said I’m hurt but I NEVER said I got betrayed. When it comes to being Loyal, He’s TheBest! So plz Stop blaming him & putting Wrong Allegations. We just can’t spoil anybody’s reputation without even knowing the facts!🙏🏼 — Neha Kakkar (@iAmNehaKakkar) February 26, 2019

We’re not sure to what exactly is running in the diva’s mind but we appreciate how she’s preventing her ex’s image from further tarnishing!

