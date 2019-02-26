Total Dhamaal Box Office (Overseas): HIGHEST Opening Weekend For An Ajay Devgn Film!

Total Dhamaal is not only creating waves at the Indian box office but also has managed to leave a mark in the international markets as well. The film has delivered the highest opening weekend for an Ajay Devgn film overseas with a GBO of $ 3.41 million (INR 24.2 crores).

It has garnered great word of mouth especially attracting the family audiences and kids.

Check out how the film has been garnering in the key markets all over the world.

Key Markets:

US – $ 981K

UK – $ 322K

Middle East – $ 1.12 Million

Australia – $ 241K

Rest Of The World – $746K

Total Dhamaal is the third instalment of the successful franchise Dhamaal, which originally starred Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi and Riteish Deshmukh alongside Sanjay Dutt.

Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit, Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film released on February 22. It also stars Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!