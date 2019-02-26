Total Dhamaal Box Office (Worldwide): Ajay Devgn & Team Crosses 100 Crore Mark In Just 4 Days!

Total Dhamaal Box Office (Worldwide): It’s turning out to be a biggie not only in India but in the international market too. The movie is the third installment of Dhamaal franchise, featuring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Riteish Deshmukh and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. In just 4 days, the comic caper has crossed the 100 crore mark worldwide.

Despite the average to poor reviews from critics, Total Dhamaal is receiving immense love from the family audiences, especially kids. Since its opening day, the movie is surprising everyone with its collections and on Monday too, the Indra Kumar directorial spelled an impressive 9.85 crores, taking the total to 72.25 crores (nett) and 85.25 crores (gross) at the Indian box office. In overseas too, the movie enjoyed a bountiful weekend with 25 crores (gross) coming in. In just 4 days, Total Dhamaal has accumulated a whopping 110.25 crores (gross).

Given its light-hearted genre and positive word-of-mouth, Total Dhamaal is looking forward to enjoying a long theatrical run, at least in mass centers and score high like Golmaal Again.

While 90 crores plus in week one is assured, all eyes are set on the performance during the second weekend as two new releases, Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya, hitting the theatres.

Recently, Anil Kapoor shared his experience with Madhuri Dixit, while working on Total Dhamaal. He said: “It felt like not a day had passed. We had a blast working together. She is one of the finest actresses of our industry of all time.”

Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Ashok Thakeria, Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit, Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak, Total Dhamaal released on 22nd February 2019.

