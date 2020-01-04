Good Newwz Box Office (Worldwide): 200 Crores & Counting – Akshay Kumar Surpasses Three Of His Own Films!

Good Newwz Box Office (Worldwide): Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kiara Advani driven film is not only having a gala time at the Indian box office but also is staying stable in overseas too. Let’s take a look at where does it stand as far as the worldwide collections are concerned.

The movie, at the Indian box office, as of now stands at 136 crores. It has entered its 2nd week and the real test will start from its 2nd Monday. Also because we’ll have biggies like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior & Chhapaak taking over the screens in its 3rd week. The movie still has a week to churn out the maximum it can.

In overseas, the movie has collected 45.82 crores (USD 6.38 Million) till the end of its first week. Friday collections of the same are yet to be updated. Adding all, we have Good Newwz grossing at 160.48 crores in India. Adding the overseas numbers, we’ll get a total of 206.30 crores.

In Koimoi’s 200-crore table, Good Newwz has crossed 3 movies and all of them are Akshay Kumar starrers – Jolly LLB 2, PadMan and Kesari.

Check out the list below:

Good Newwz’s emotions clicked instantly with the audience in the second half. Major credits go to B Praak’s song Maana Dil and that goes straight crossing your heart. The singer recently made his debut as a Bollywood playback singer recently, recording the song Teri Mitti for the Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari.

Even as Filhall makes waves, the Punjabi singer is gearing up for a new track in Akshay’s upcoming film Good Newwz. He recently also lent his voice to the Bharat salaam song for Hotel Mumbai. On gradually carving a niche in Bollywood, B Praak shared: “It feels great to see how Bollywood is welcoming artistes from different regions with open arms.”

He added: “I feel now there is no difference between Bollywood and Pollywood (colloquial reference to the Punjabi film industry). What matters most is your talent. It feels good that people have accepted me and my work here. In fact, I brought my music to the industry, so it feels good to see people in showbiz are liking it. It’s been a great start but I have a long way to go.”

