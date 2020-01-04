Darbar Update: Rajinikanth’s Pongal Release Gets U/A Certificate From CBFC

As the release date of Kollywood superstar, Rajinikanth’s Darbar is approaching closer and closer, fans of the veteran actor can’t keep calm. Fans and followers of the legendary actor are leaving no stone unturned to promote their’s favourite star’s upcoming release by trending it on the Internet via Twitter.

The latest news related to Darbar is, as per a report from galatta.com, the action thriller has cleared the censor formalities. The CBFC officials have certified the film with a U/A certificate. The film’s length when released will be 2 hours and 39 minutes.

With this Darbar becomes Rajinikanth’s fourth straight film to receive a U/A certificate. The superstar’s last three releases Petta (2019), 2.0 (2018) and Kaala (2017) too had the same fate following some of the high intense action sequences.

The news has already gone viral on Twitter, all thanks to Rajini fans.

The Rajinikanth starrer has Nayanthara as the film’s leading lady. With Darbar, It will be for the fourth time where one will get to see the onscreen pair of Rajinikanth and Nayanathara together big screens.

The actor duo have earlier worked together in Chandramukhi (2005), Sivaji (2007) and Kuselan (2008).

The action thriller directed by A R Murugadoss has Bollywood actor Suniel shetty as the lead antagonist.

The songs for Rajinikanth starre has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is been bankrolled by Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions banner.

Darbar is a Pongal release that will hit big screens on 9th January in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

