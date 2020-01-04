Bigg Boss 13: Did Deepika Padukone Leave The Sets Of Salman Khan’s Reality Show Without Promoting Chhapaak?

Deepika Padukone, who is just a few days away from the release of her much-anticipated film Chhapaak, is painting the town red with the colourful promotions of the film. From personal interviews with media to reality shows, Deepika is making sure that she is everywhere. This promotional spree included a Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan but the actress did not shoot for it and left the sets without promoting her film.

Well, Deepika-Salman Khan fans missed a chance to see the duo together on the small screen, it so happened that Deepika was on a tight work schedule and had to skip shooting for the Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan as she was running late.

According to reports, the shooting was called off! The information comes from a Twitter account named The Khabri. The user revealed that the Chhapaak actress did decide to shoot an episode for Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 but could not due to time crunch. It is said that the shoot started very late and the actress had to leave for the screening of Chhapaak.

The Tweet reads, “Deepika Padukone Left The shoot and Didn’t shoot for Weekend Ka Vaar as It started Very late and she had to Go on Premiere.”

#Exclusive DeepikaPadukone Left The shoot and Didn't shoot for WeekendKaVaar as It started Very late and she had to Go on Premier — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) January 3, 2020

Earlier, when Deepika was asked about why she doesn’t feature alongside Salman Khan in a film, the actress answered to Koimoi saying, “Because we’ve not found a good script together.”

Apart from this, Deepika was recently asked what being a superstar means to her. She said, “It’s not something (the super-stardom) I think about. I don’t wake up every morning thinking I’m some superstar.”

“That’s the audience’s perception of me, and that perception is based on the work that I do. So, my only endeavour when I wake up every morning is to continue doing such work. I wouldn’t be having these titles and labels such as that of a ‘superstar’ if I didn’t have the work that allows people to think this way about me, to feel this way about my body of work.”

Talking about Chhapaak, the film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and it stars Vikrant Massey alongside Deepika. The film is set to release on January 10, 2020.

The actress also has the Draupadi Trilogy, Shakun Batra’s untitled next and a few more speculated projects in her kitty.

