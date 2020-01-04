Anveshanam: Jayasurya’s Malayalam Thriller Gets Its Release Date

Mollywood superstar Jayasurya’s last release Thrissur Pooram struck the right chord with the audience. The mass entertainer which released on big screens in December last year has been garnering a phenomenal response from cine-goers all across.

The versatile actor who is in Paris with his family following New Year’s celebration recently shared a brand new poster from his next, Anveshanam.

The Captain actor who has whopping 1.1 million followers on Instagram, took to his account in the photo-video sharing app to unveil a brand new poster from the film along with its release date.

Jayasurya along with the poster quoted: “See you on the 31st of January 😊’



Anveshanam is a thriller film that will have Jayasurya an intense role. The Jayasurya starer also has Shruti Ramachandran of Dear Comrade fame, along with Lena and Vijay Babu in pivotal roles.

The Jayasurya starrer is been helmed by Prasobh Vijayan, and it is been jointly bankrolled by Mukesh Mehta, A V Anoop, and C V Sarathi under the E4 Entertainment banner.

The music for the film is been composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Apart from Anveshanam, Jayasurya also has Prajesh Sen’s Vellam, V.K Praksha’s Rama Sethu, Rojin Thomas’s Kathanar, Midhun Manuel Thomas’s Aadu 3 3D along with other Malayalam projects in his kitty.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!