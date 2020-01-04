Naagin 3 Actor Zuber K. Khan Opens Up About His Experience Working In Horror Film ‘Haunted Hills’

“Naagin 3” actor Zuber K. Khan is excited to star in his first horror film.

The film “Haunted Hills” revolves around a honeymoon couple. The wife dies accidentally, and her soul remains in a painting that she leaves incomplete.

“It was a wonderful journey being a part of this film. It’s the first time that I am doing a horror film. I have done horror on TV but both the experiences are very different,” Zuber said.

Directed by Sanjeev Kumar Rajput, the film will also stars Diana Khan, Krishna Chaturvedi, Mansi Gupta and Gavie Chahal.

“Haunted Hills” is expected to release in February.

Zuber has been juggling between TV shows and movies. He had earlier said: “I started from TV, so I know what it takes to do a TV show. TV needs a lot of hard work. According to me, shooting for a film is easier as compared to TV.”

However, the actor loves to be part of different platforms.

“I like TV, films and theatre…all the three mediums are equal. Films give you more liberty to perform and make an actor grow, TV is good for money. But as an actor, for me, it doesn’t matter what the medium is, I always try to give my 100 percent in whatever I do,” he had said.

