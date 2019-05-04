Actor Gavie Chahal Starrer Yeh Hai India’s Trailer Launch

Yeh Hai India is an upcoming Hindi film planned to be released on 24th May 2019. The film is directed by Lom Harsh and will highlight Gavie Chahal, Deana Uppal and Ashutosh Kaushik as lead actors. Other famous performing artists who have been in the film Yeh Hai India are Antara Banerjee, Mohan Agashe, Karamveer Chudary and Mohan Joshi.

The trailer shows outstanding representation of Taj Mahal, India Gate and Red Fort with a voice over saying that ‘It’s not a Joke to run the world’s biggest democracy. You simply think how this country is running.’ It’s almost clear that the film Yeh Hai India will portray our nation in another light.

The producer of film Sandeep Choudhary produces it below the banner of DLB Films Pvt. Ltd. The movie catches the story of 26 year old NRI, who comes to India with orthodox views about the nation and how his observation changes. The patriotic film, Yeh Hai India today launches its first trailer out and furthermore declared that the movie will be released on 24th May 2019.

After watching the trailer you must definitely feel true the saying of director Lomharsh who stated that, “Yeh Hai India is not only a movie, it is a journey. There are components in this movie that will touch the heart of each Indian. By this movie we are not attempting to build up any nation to be lesser or greater to the other, we are simply drawing out the genuine truths. I am sure individuals from different backgrounds will have the capacity to relate with the movie and value it.”