Lalbagh: Mamta Mohandas’ Look Is Filled With Suspense & Mystery In This Intriguing First Poster

Actress Mamta Mohandas who was last seen on the big screen in Dileep starrer Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel last year, has her kitty full with multiple projects. The actress who recently wrapped Akhil Paul and Anas Khan’s thriller venture Forensic recently shared her first look from her next, Lalbagh.

Mamta who happens to be one of the most followed actresses in Mollywood with over 1.2 Million followers, took to her account in the photo-video sharing app to unveil her first look poster.

The Mollywood diva along with the poster wrote: “Presenting the first look and character poster for ‘Sara’ in #lalbaghthemovie”

Talking about the poster, one gets to see Mamta’s character all lost in her own world amidst all the hustle-bustle around her.

The Mamta starrer is been helmed by filmmaker Prashanth Murali, and it is been bankrolled by Raj Zacharaias.

The music for the film is been composed by Rahul Raj.

Talking about Mamta’s upcoming Malayalam release Forensic. The film also has Mollywood heartthrob Tovino Thomas in lead.

The thriller is produced by Siju Mathew and Navis Xaviour under Juvis Production Company.

The film is slated to release in March 2020.

Apart from Forensic and Lalbagh, Mamta also has a Tamil film in her kitty in the form of horror venture Oomazi Vizhigal with actor-filmmaker Prabhudeva in lead.

