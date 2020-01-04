Panipat Box Office Day 28: Arjun Kapoor’s Period Drama Has No Fuel Left!

Panipat Box Office: Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon-Sanjay Dutt starrer Panipat was expected to soar high at the ticket windows given the credible names associated and the grandeur of the movie but tanked miserably due to the competition from Kartik Aaryan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Although Panipat fetched decent reviews for itself, the same didn’t seem to be translated in numbers. As per the latest update, the movie has ended its fourth week by adding just 47 lakhs to take its total to 33.86 crores. Now, from here on, this periodic drama will barely manage to bring in some numbers and is expected to wrap up its run around 34 crores of lifetime.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat released on 6th December 2019.

Meanwhile, recently Arjun Kapoor said that he does not want to remove or “disown” any of his movies from his career trajectory.

Arjun tasted success with films like “Ishaqzaade“, “2 States“, “Ki & Ka” but faced failure with duds like “Tevar“, ” Aurangzeb“, “Gunday“, “Namastey England” and “Panipat”.

Would he like to remove any film from his career trajectory?

“Never and I think no actor should never ever think like that in my opinion. I can never think like that. Which ever point I chose to do which ever film, I have to take ownership. It’s very easy to say that success is mine and failure is not. I’m a team player. All my films are mine and ours. There’s no me in that. All my films are everybody’s who have worked on. The result is not the matter… I will never ever be that person,” Arjun told IANS.

