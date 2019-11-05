Housefull 4 Box Office (Worldwide): Knocks Down Gully Boy, Baaghi 2 & 2 Others

Housefull 4 Box Office (Worldwide): It’s 11 days and Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 is still achieving remarkable feats in its number game at ticket windows. Since its entry in 200 crore club, H4 has surpassed 12 Bollywood biggies in Koimoi Bollywood’s Top Worldwide earners and yesterday, it surpassed 4 more in the list.

At the end of 11 days theatrical run, Housefull 4 has earned 178.33 crores* nett and 210.42 crores* gross. Also, as per the latest update, the movie has added 38.50 crores till now gross from international market. The overall worldwide total stands at 248.92 crores* gross.

With such sort of momentum, on 2nd Monday, it crossed the lifetime collections of Gully Boy (235.47 crores), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (241 crores), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (242.50 crores) and Baaghi 2 (243.37 crores).

Speaking about its critical reception, the movie faced lot of flaks from critics but seems like Akshay Kumar is unaffected by it. He said, “I think only people who have written negative (reviews) will be able to explain why they have done so. Critics can say what they want but what the audience likes is reflected by box-office numbers. I think that is most important.” Further he also added that he respect the opinions of critics but choice of content is different of everyone. “I respect critics. It is important for people to be critics because it is like a barometer. Comedy is a tricky thing. The comedy I like, may not be liked by my wife. So, things will vary, even among the critics,” quotes Akshay during a media interaction.

