Indian Idol 11: Amidst The Backlash, Will Anu Malik Be Asked To Step Down As The Judge By Sony Entertainment Again?

Sony Entertainment’s Indian Idol 11 is one of the most-watched shows on television. Not just the talented artists but the judging panel has also been a very hot topic of discussion amongst the people. Veteran singer and Indian Idol judge Anu Malik has been a major target of these discussions, courtesy to the #MeToo allegations slapped on him by several people in the industry.

It was initially said that the singer-composer would not be a part of Indian Idol season 11 but his entry on the show left everybody shocked. Anu Malik was accused of sexually harassing many female singers in the industry. Singers including Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit had spoken up about their #MeToo incidents and accused Anu for treating them disrespectfully.

While the team at Sony Entertainment thought that the allegations have silenced down and they could run the show with Anu Malik as a prime judge, nothing of such sorts happened. Recently, Neha Bhasin spoke out strongly against Sony Entertainment’s decision to reinstate Malik and this has led to the channel thinking if they want to continue working with the singer or not.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Sony Entertainment is probably going to let go Anu Malik. A source revealed to BH,”Anu Malik may be shown the door in the next few weeks. They thought the backlash against him had quietly died down. They never anticipated this new rising roar of protest against his return to the show.”

For the uninitiated, Singer Neha Bhasin had become one of the latest addition to the list of people who had accused music composer Anu Malik of sexual harassment. She tweeted, “We do live in a very sexist world. Anu Malik is a predator, I too have run away from his strange moves when I was 21. I didn’t let myself get into a sticky situation beyond him lying on a sofa in front of me talking about my eyes in a studio.”

“I fled lying my mums waiting below. He even msgd and called me after that to which I stopped responding. The point is I went to give him my cd and hope for a chance at a song. He was older and shouldn’t have behaved the way he did. @The_AnuMalik is an ugly pervert,” she wrote in a series of tweets.

