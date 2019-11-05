Varun Dhawan To Start Shooting For Dinesh Vijan’s Eekkees Only On One Condition

Varun Dhawan has had a very busy year. The actor has been shooting for back to back films and still has many projects lined up for himself. The actor was last seen in Kalank, post which he shot for Street Dancer 3D and moved to shooting for Coolie No 1 swiftly. Now, for his next project with Dinesh Vijan titled Eekkees, Varun has one condition.

Eekees is a biopic based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and Varun has decided to start shooting for the film only after his film with daddy David Dhawan – Coolie No 1 is in theatres. Varun is likely to start shooting for Dinesh Vijan’s film only towards the end of May next year.

Revealing the details, producer Dinesh Vijan told E Times, “Eekkees is a prized project and it will go on floors after Coolie No 1 has released. It should be by the end of May or early June when we roll. It’s a big film and so we have started the pre-production work on it. It will take us about six months.”

The film will be helmed by Sriram Raghavan and Dinesh Vijan is pretty excited about reuniting with Varun and the director. Varun Dhawan, Sriram Raghavan and Dinesh Vijan had earlier worked on Badla. Talking about the reunion, Dinesh said, “Sriram is someone I worked with at the beginning of my career and he made Varun do something so striking in Badlapur. He’s made some wonderful films post that and has come into his own with AndhaDhun. The other day when we were talking I told him, ‘You should be tired of hiding the body by now.’”

Talking about the film Eekees, the producer said, “On a serious note, the film has an emotional connection for me. I lost my father a few years ago and his loss has left an emotional vacuum. Arun Kheterpal’s story gave me goosebumps because apart from the war aspect, it has a very strong father-son story at the core. The emotional arc is very strong. That is something that has always worked for us and I can’t wait to start this journey.”

Apart from Eekkees, Varun will be seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D along with Sharddha Kapoor. He will be seen with Sara Ali Khan for the first time in Coolie No 1. As for Dinesh, he is gearing up for the release of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala.

