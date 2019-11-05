SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Evicted From The House For Hurting Mahira Sharma, WATCH

The controversies in Bigg Boss 13 house don’t seem to be ending. With each passing day, something dramatic happens in the house which leads to a lot of chaos and nuisance. One of the contestants who has managed to be part of every hassle in the house is actor Sidharth Shukla.

Sid is being cited as one of the most aggressive contestants in the house. Even this time, his aggression has cost him something big. In a promo that’s going viral on the internet, Sidharth Shukla is being thrown out of the house for hurting another contestant, Mahira Sharma.

In the promo, during the captaincy task, the participants are told to throw bags into a trust. Everyone who is a part of the task gives their best to reach first. However, Sid ends up pushing Mahira Sharma who falls on the ground and suffers head injuries. Paras Chhabra comes forward to save her from further damage.

Later, the contestants are called in the living area. Bigg Boss announces that Sidharth is evicted for the house for his aggressive and violent behaviour. A lot of fans have come out in his support after the video went viral on social media with the hashtag #WeSupportSidShukla.

Watch the video below:

Well, it would be interesting to see if Sid is actually eliminated from Bigg Boss 13 or he’s being sent to the secret room.

What do you think of Bigg Boss’ decision regarding Sidharth Shukla’s immediate eviction from the house? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

