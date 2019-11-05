Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram Story Makes His Dear Comrade Rashmika Mandanna Go ‘Awww!’

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda who is quite active on social media has close to 5 Million followers on Instagram. The actor never misses a chance to turn heads with his pictures and stories on the photo-sharing app.

It was yesterday evening the actor took on Instagram to share a story in which he stated how much he missed the fond moments and fun time while shooting for Dear Comrade.

The actor in his story wrote: “I Just want you to know I am thinking of and missing you all today-and I also miss our film”

It didn’t take much time for his Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna to notice the cute status. Rashmika in her reply wrote: ‘Awww! :)”

Talking about Dear Comrade, it was for the second time where the viewers got to see the onscreen pair of Vijay and Rashmika on the big screen. Though the film failed to fare at the box office, but the chemistry which the actors shared on big screens were very well appreciated by the audience.

Prior to Dear comrade, Vijay and Rashmika were seen together in 2018 released Telugu romantic comedy Geetha Govindam.

From the professional front, Vijay is all busy these days with filmmaker Karanthi Madhav’s romantic drama, World Famous Lover. Apart from World Famous Lover, the dashing actor also has Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter and Anand Annamalai’s Hero in his kitty.

Talking about Rashmika, the young actress is busy these days shooting final stages of her much-anticipated release Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Mahesh Babu.

The film is being helmed by Anil Ravipundi and will hit big screens in 12th January on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranthi.

