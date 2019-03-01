Gully Boy Box Office (Worldwide): After Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh BEATS Hrithik Roshan!

Gully Boy Box Office (Worldwide): If Padmaavat and Simmba made Ranveer Singh a gen-y star, Gully Boy further consolidated his position with a tremendous critical and commercial success. The movie maintained a winning streak in its second-week theatrical run by surpassing some biggies with its worldwide collections. After beating Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the musical drama surpassed Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil on third Thursday.

Gully Boy accumulated a total of 127.10 crores nett and 149.98 crores gross at the end of its second-week run. Considering its overseas collection of 60 crores gross, the movie till now has amassed a huge sum of 209.98 crores and surpassed Hrithik Roshan’s superhit Kaabil (209.50 crores) with a marginal difference.

Given its stronghold in metros, Gully Boy is expected to rake some good numbers in its third weekend too, despite competition from Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya. Further, the Zoya Akhtar directorial to beat Rani Mukerji’s Hichki (210.81 crores) on its third Friday.

he sound of “Apna time aayega” reverberated at the Friedrichstadt-Palast here as Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh rapped away, much to the delight of the packed audience, at the world premiere of the forthcoming film “Gully Boy” at the 2019 Berlin International Film Festival.

“Packed house with the loudest, most passionate cheers. Berlinale gets a taste of the crazy Indian film fan at the world premiere of Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’,” tweeted Smriti Kiran, Creative Director, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, who was present at the screening on Saturday night.

According to Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director, Toronto International Film Festival, a regular at the Berlinale, “Gully Boy” elicited the “biggest cheers” he had heard in “20+ years” at the annual film jamboree here.

