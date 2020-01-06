Good Newwz Box Office (Worldwide): Inches Closer To 250 Crore Mark; Surpasses Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2, Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy &13 Other Films

Good Newwz Box Office: Good Newwz is truly an unstoppable affair at the box office with surprising numbers coming in its second weekend too. It was expected to face the heat of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 but the film has turned the tables quite impressively. The family entertainer features Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

Combining the domestic collection of 162.10 crores (191.27 crores gross) and overseas collection of 55.49 crores gross, Good Newwz has managed a figure of 246.76 crores gross globally. In the due course, it has cause a huge turnaround in Koimoi’s Bollywood Top Worldwide Earners (200 crore and above) list.

With 246.76 crores, Good Newwz has gone past the huge line up of biggies including- Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania (206.95 crores) and Judwaa 2 (216.61 crores), Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore (208.42 crores) and M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story (217 crores), Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy (235.47 crores), Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 (243.37 crores) and other movies.

Check out the complete list below:

Meanwhile, in an episode of “The Kapil Sharma Show”, Akshay Kumar shared a funny anecdote about his and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s banter during the shoot of “Good Newwz“.

Akshay revealed that while shooting for the film, Kareena spat on him numerous times — so much so that “he had to re-do his makeup again”.

“When Kareena was doing a scene where she had to push out the baby, she was screaming out loud and simultaneously spitting on me,” he recalled.

Akshay was accompanied by his co-stars Kareena, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani on the comedy chat show, which recently completed its 100 episodes.

