Bharat Box Office (Worldwide): Beats Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal, Akshay Kumar’s Rustom & 8 Other Movies!

Bharat Box Office (Worldwide): Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat is enjoying a good run not only in the domestic market but also in international circuit. Just in its 5-day extended weekend, the movie has outdone some biggies including- Akshay Kumar’s Rustom and Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal.

After the end of 5-day theatrical run, Bharat has accumulated 177.11 crores gross (150.10 crores nett) in India, while another 47 crores in overseas, thus taking a grand total to 224.11 crores gross.

With such a figure, Bharat has surpassed Jolly LLB 2 (200.64 crores), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (206.95 crores), Kaabil (209.50 crores), Hichki (210.81 crores), Judwaa 2 (216.61 crores), M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story (217 crores), Rustom (218.80 crores), Badhaai Ho (218.82 crores), Rustom (218.80 crores), Badhaai Ho (218.82 crores), Tubelight (223.24 crores) and Total Dhamaal (223.36 crores), in the list of Bollywood’s highest worldwide grosser.

Though the movie is not fulfilling the mammoth expectations, but still enjoying a winning ride and is set to beat Airlift, Gully Boy and Jab Tak Hai Jaan in quick time.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni, in key roles.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar says there is one iconic scene of Amitabh Bachchan in the classic film “Deewaar” which influenced him a lot, but he can’t recreate it as it would lead to a controversy.

Zafar opened up about the 1975 film and how he took a cue from a scene in the film for Salman Khan’s “Sultan“, during an appearance on the IMDb original series “The Insider’s Watchlist“, read a statement.

