De De Pyaar De Box Office: Ajay Devgn Set To Deliver His 10th Century!

De De Pyaar De Box Office: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu starrer De De Pyaar De has managed to find some audiences even in its fourth weekend, despite the arrival of Salman Khan’s biggie Bharat. Also, the romantic-comedy is all set to enter the 100 crore club.

In its 4th weekend, De De Pyaar De has collected 1.50 crores, thus taking the grand total to 98.51 crores at the box office. It could be said that Ajay Devgn is continuing his winning contribution to the successful season of 2019, after delivering a success like Total Dhamaal.

Also, De De Pyaar De will become Ajay Devgn’s 10th movie to hit the century mark.

National award-winning actress Tabu loves working with actor Ajay Devgn, and says he is one of the most bankable actors in the industry.

In “De De Pyaar De“, Tabu is playing the role of Ajay’s former wife Manju.

When it comes to film front, Tabu has a long working history with Ajay. She has worked with him in movies like “Vijaypath”, “Haqeeqat”, “Takshak”, “Drishyam” and “Golmaal Again“.

“I have known Ajay for years, and he hasn’t changed as a human being at all, that speaks a lot about a person,” Tabu said in a statement.

De De Pyaar De is directed by Akiv Ali and also features Rakul Preet in the lead. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It released on May 17.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!