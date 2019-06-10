Bharat Box Office Day 6 Occupancy: Set For The Highest Monday Of 2019!

Bharat Box Office Day 6 Occupancy: Bharat starring Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif released last Wednesday, and the buzz has been great ever since. The movie has garnered 150.10 crores at the ticket windows till now, but the average word of mouth seems to be taking a toll on its first weekday. Why we say so is because of the occupancy that is measured for today.

According to the trends flowing in, Bharat has measured an occupancy of around 15-20% during the morning and there’s a slight improvement in the afternoon shows. Of course, working days contribute to the fall, but also to add on is the cricket fever that seem to be gradually dominating the audiences. This being the crucial week, it is really important for this Salman starrer to maintain its pace to rise and shine in terms of its overall verdict! The evening shows might pick up and the film might just do well and become the highest Monday of 2019.

Superstar Salman Khan’s latest film Bharat minted over 42.30 crores on the first day of its release on Eid. The actor on Thursday took to social media to thank his fans for giving “me my career’s biggest opening ever”.

He tweeted: “Big thank you to all for giving me my career’s biggest opening ever.”

“What made me the happiest and proudest is when during a scene in my film, national anthem is recited and every one stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this… Jai Hind,” Salman added.

The film also features Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Satish Kaushik and Disha Patani.

