Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu starrer AndhaDhun is spelling surprises in China, ever since it started its theatrical journey. In mere 11 days, it has made huge changes in the list of Bollywood’s highest worldwide grossers. As of now, it surpassed Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2, Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2, Race 3 and Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

After knocking down some big guns, the comic thriller toppled Baaghi 2 (243.37 crores), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (258 crores), Dabangg 2 (265 crores) and Race 2 (270.76 crores), yesterday i.e. on day 11. It currently stands at a grand worldwide collection of 274.07 crores gross including 181.27 crores gross from China and 92.80 crores gross from India.

With such a great connect amongst the Chinese audience, AndhaDhun is all set for a rollicking entry in 300 crore club worldwide.

National Award winning actress Tabu will be honoured at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles in April.

Announcing the lineup of films and the other activities of the festival, Christina Marouda, IFFLA Executive Director, said in a statement: “We have been discussing honouring Tabu for a long time, and this year felt like the right time. Her work and personality embody everything that IFFLA is about — being fearless, versatile, independent in spirit, unwilling to compromise, brilliant in the range of her performances, and simply beautiful.”

While Tabu’s recently released film Andhadhun will be the opening film of the festival, other female filmmakers’ work will also be showcased on the occassion. With several feature, shots and documentaries — films will be shown in nine languages.

