VIDEO: Rhea Chakraborty Or Mumbai’s Current Weather – We Aren’t Sure What’s HOTTER!

VJ turned actress, Rhea Chakraborty looked super sensuous as a cover girl of FHM India in the latest edition. Last seen in the movies like Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Jalebi, the actress is coping the summer heat with a tempting grace.

In a cover photo, Rhea is seen posing in printed black lingerie. Also, FHM India has released the behind the scenes of the cover shoot. Apart from the hot photoshoot, the young actress also spilled the beans on some interesting questions.

In a video, she spoke about her celebrity girl crush, favourite piece of clothing and favourite workout.

Check out the video below:

During the promotions of Jalebi, Rhea Chakraborty stated that every man and woman has a role to play in changing the image and position of women in a patriarchal society like India. She says men should understand feminism is not male-bashing, but a celebration of gender equality.

As more stories continue to keep emerging from women who are victims of gender violence, sharing her thoughts on the issue and how cinema can create an impact, Rhea told IANS here: “All of us have a role to play in changing the mindset on gender equality. For thousands of years, injustice and discrimination happened to women even for their basic rights to live as equal human beings.

