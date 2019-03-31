Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office (Worldwide): Still Adding Numbers To Its Colossal Success!

Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office (Worldwide): Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike has continued its miracle run even during the 11th week. The movie is the monumental success, which has refused to end its theatrical journey despite several successful releases with latest being the Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari.

Speaking about its worldwide collection, Uri has amassed a colossal sum of 335.99 crores worldwide gross. It fetched 244.06 crores nett and 287.99 crores gross in India, while another 48 crores gross from overseas.

Director Aditya Dhar who made his directorial debut with URI is soaring high on the success of the film, which is now the highest rated Hindi film ever on IMDB

Uri is the most successful film helmed by a debutant, surpassing the previous record holder Sajid Nadiadwala’s Salman Khan’s Kick. Aditya is understandably proud of the feat, he believes records are meant to be broken. “Not in our wildest dream did we think we would get so much appreciation and adulation from the audience.

It was a special film as it was a tribute to the army, but the numbers we have earned are insane given it was my debut as a director and Vicky’s first commercial film as the solo lead. I hope, some other debutant breaks my record soon,” he smiles, admitting it’s overwhelming when politicians use lines from his film like “How’s The Josh?” and “Yeh Naya India Hai.”

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

After Uri, Vicky has become a mainstream Hindi actor and Aditya hopes to see his hero scale new heights. “He has reached this position after a lot of struggle and toil. He’s got talent so this thing was bound to happen, sooner or later. It’s just that I recognised his potential as a commercial actor before anyone else,” Aditya concludes with a twinkle.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!