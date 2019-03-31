Kesari Box Office: Akshay Kumar Beats Varun Dhawan & Delivers Highest Holi Grosser!

Kesari Box Office: Well, it’s a time for the celebration for Akshay Kumar and the team as Kesari is proving to be a record-breaker of all sorts. After bagging the tag of the highest opener, highest weekend grosser and highest week 1 grosser of 2019, the movie has now beaten Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania to become the highest earning Holi release. (In case, you are planning to watch Kesari in theatres and want to enjoy exclusive cashback, click here).

Within 10 days of its release, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari has surpassed Badrinath Ki Dulhania (116.60 crores) by the marginal distance to emerge the highest grosser of Holi festive season. Till now, the movie has garnered 116.76 crores at the domestic box office.

Seems like the action superstar is all set to own this colorful festive season after rocking Indian Republic Day and Indian Independence Day, with his big screen releases.

While promoting Kesari, actor Akshay Kumar visited a BSF camp and performed a mock fight with a woman officer here.

Akshay took to Instagram and shared a video in which he can be seen engaged in a mock fight with a woman officer.

The actor started the fight with some clever tricks but was quickly pinned to the ground by the officer.

Appreciating the officer’s stint, Akshay wrote: “Woman strong, mother strong, sister strong, then country strong.”

Kesari is based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, in which 21 Sikh soldiers of the British army fought 10,000 Afghan invaders.

