Kesari Box Office: Beats Holiday & One More Movie To Become Akshay Kumar’s 7th Highest Grosser!

Kesari Box Office: Kesari is spelling magic at the box office during its second weekend. After dipping more than expected during the weekdays, the movie has managed to compensate the drop really well on the second Friday and Saturday. At the end of 10 days theatrical run, the periodic-action drama has managed to surpass not 1 or 2 but 3 movies in the list of Akshay Kumar’s highest grosser. (Planning to watch Kesari in theaters? We’ve got you covered. Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers.)
With a collection of 116.76 crores, Kesari has beaten Holiday (112.65 crores) and Housefull 2 (114 crores) in the list. Today, it will beat Jolly LLB 2 (117 crores), in the list of Akshay Kumar’s highest grosser.
Now, the movie is the 7th highest grosser of the actor.
Yesterday, Kesari overtook Gold (107.37 crores) and Housefull 3 (107.70 crores) in the list.
Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s Highest Grossing Films Of All Time List:
|Movie
|Year
|Collections
|2.0 (Hindi)
|2018
|188.00 Cr
|Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
|2017
|133.60 Cr
|Rowdy Rathore
|2012
|131.00 Cr
|Airlift
|2016
|129.00 Cr
|Rustom
|2016
|127.42 Cr
|Jolly LLB 2
|2017
|117.00 Cr
|Kesari
|2019
|116.76 Cr*
|Housefull 2
|2012
|114.00 Cr
|Holiday
|2014
|112.65 Cr
|Housefull 3
|2016
|107.70 Cr
Trending
Kesari is expected to score really good today and looking forward to surpass Rustom (127.42 crores) and Airlift (129 crores) during the second week. It is all set to become the highest grossing movie as a solo lead for Akshay after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (133.60 crores), in its lifetime run.
Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films, Azure Entertainment and Zee Studios, Kesari depicts the story of Battle Of Saragarhi fought during 1897.
Actress Parineeti Chopra is ecstatic that her latest release “Kesari“, starring Akshay Kumar, has raced past the Rs 100-crore mark at the Indian box office.
The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi.
On working with Akshay, Parineeti said in a statement: “Akshay sir is the most grounded superstar. He is responsible and committed about work on set, and equally playful and fun-loving off set.
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!
Tepk collection update thanks Koimoi
Add inflations of 5 years and collection of 2012 is way more than 2017.
PadMan is definitely going to cross 100+ crores. Good luck to team involved in it.
Will hardly touch 100 Cr because of the subject. Parents won’t take growing kids to the movie, as it would invite many curious questions from them :)
wish the best @Akkshe kumar on u movie #padma
Padman will be definetly Akshay Kumar highest grosser
Akki is biggest highest Grosse movie will be Robot 2… film
advance booking slow comparatively south indian cinemas
Will the movie release in IMAX?
I dont see theatres put up IMAX shows.
sabse ghatiya movies hai Yeh 2.o
If Akshay would release movies without clash, and get 6000+ screens like Khans do, and raise the price of the tickets, and release in extended holidays like EID, DIWALI or CHRISTMAN, Akshay would have most of his movies with 150+ cr and even on 200cr. He has many films in the high 80s and 90 crores, those movies would have crossed 100 cr as well.
We can see how SRK’s movies are doing these days when clashing with other movies. The same thing has been happening to Akshay for a long time. He never gets good screens. By the time his movies get through 1 week, most theatres pull down his movies and release new movies.
Padman (very limited audience)
Gold (clashed with Satyameva Jayate)
TEPK (almost clashed with SRK’s JHMS – just one week diff)
Jolly LLB 2 (non-holiday; just had 2 big movies released about 2 weeks before and got very limited screens)
Rustom (clashed with Hrithik’s Mahenjo Daro)
AIrlift (clashed with Kya Cool Hai Hum 3)
Kesari becomes 2nd highest grosser movie not 8th see next wat happens …let’s seee