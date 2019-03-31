Kesari Box Office: Beats Holiday & One More Movie To Become Akshay Kumar’s 7th Highest Grosser!

Kesari Box Office: Kesari is spelling magic at the box office during its second weekend. After dipping more than expected during the weekdays, the movie has managed to compensate the drop really well on the second Friday and Saturday. At the end of 10 days theatrical run, the periodic-action drama has managed to surpass not 1 or 2 but 3 movies in the list of Akshay Kumar’s highest grosser. (Planning to watch Kesari in theaters? We’ve got you covered. Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers.)

With a collection of 116.76 crores, Kesari has beaten Holiday (112.65 crores) and Housefull 2 (114 crores) in the list. Today, it will beat Jolly LLB 2 (117 crores), in the list of Akshay Kumar’s highest grosser.

Now, the movie is the 7th highest grosser of the actor.

Yesterday, Kesari overtook Gold (107.37 crores) and Housefull 3 (107.70 crores) in the list.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s Highest Grossing Films Of All Time List:

Kesari is expected to score really good today and looking forward to surpass Rustom (127.42 crores) and Airlift (129 crores) during the second week. It is all set to become the highest grossing movie as a solo lead for Akshay after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (133.60 crores), in its lifetime run.

Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films, Azure Entertainment and Zee Studios, Kesari depicts the story of Battle Of Saragarhi fought during 1897.

Actress Parineeti Chopra is ecstatic that her latest release “Kesari“, starring Akshay Kumar, has raced past the Rs 100-crore mark at the Indian box office.

The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi.

On working with Akshay, Parineeti said in a statement: “Akshay sir is the most grounded superstar. He is responsible and committed about work on set, and equally playful and fun-loving off set.

